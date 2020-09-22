Santa Teresa High School volleyball team on quarantine after coach diagnosed with virus

High School Sports

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- 26 students on the volleyball team at Santa Teresa High School are being required to quarantine after a coach at the school tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday, officials with the Gadsden Independent School District announced.

"The coach reported not feeling well after the first day of practice Monday and went to a hospital for testing. Tuesday the District learned that the employee tested positive and began contact tracing of students and other employees who may have come into contact with the employee," said a statement issued by Gadsden ISD.

Officials said all parents of the athletes at the practice have been contacted and told that their kids will be required to quarantine for 14 days. In addition, other school employees who came into contact with the coach also need to quarantine, the district added.

The coach will need to have a follow-up negative test in order to return to work, officials indicated.

While there have been in-person athletic practices observing state protocols that calls for masks and distancing, students throughout the Gadsden district remain on remote instruction until at least Oct. 19. Officials said they will make the decision after fall break whether to resume classroom learning or stay online.