YISD’s superintendent decides to continue with high school football, other fall sports for now

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- While most school districts in the Borderland have decided to hit the pause button on high school sports for the time being, the Ysleta Independent School District will play on -- at least for this week.

The school district said it will evaluate on a week to week basis.

Officials indicated one of the reasons the district is moving forward with sports for now is because of YISD’s rapid testing program, which allows it to test athletes for Covid-19 and get results in a few minutes.

In addition, it is a light week for scheduled sports events, with only two in-district volleyball games and one football game between Riverside and Clint on tap.

Despite a recommendation from El Paso County Ricardo Samaniego for school districts to suspend sports for at least two weeks, YISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre said: “It appears that while the community (Covid-19) numbers are staggering, those numbers when applied to student athletes in our school district are far, far lower then what the community is unfortunately experiencing right now."