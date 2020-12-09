Andress to forfeit playoff game vs. Canutillo after Covid-19 exposure

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Andress High School's football team finished the 2020 regular season a perfect 5-0, but their season will come to an end prematurely after they had to forfeit their Bi-District playoff game with Canutillo due to Covid-19 exposure.

The toughest pill for Andress to swallow is that their exposure came from an opponent, El Paso High School, in their win 71-0 win last Friday night.

The Andress team is now quarantining following an El Paso High positive test.

Andress' forfeit is a harsh reality for high school football teams in the pandemic, leaving the fate of some teams up to factors not decided on the field.

Americas High School advanced farther than any other area team in the state playoffs last year, but was unable to qualify this year because they had to forfeit three games.

With Andress' forfeit, Canutillo will advance to the Area Playoff round next week.