For Andress athlete Jeremiah Cooper, Division-I football runs in the family

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Andress super-athlete Jeremiah Cooper can burn you two ways; as a wide receiver, or as a defensive back.

Division-I football programs are finding that out with the new year.

But what does he like best? His answer tells you everything you need to know about his game.

"I’m gonna have to go with DB. I like giving hits," says Cooper, who is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022. " I’m glad I’m getting recruited as a receiver, but I like DB more."

Cooper has reeled in five Division-I offers this month alone.

Ivy-Leaguers Penn, Dartmouth, and Columbia all have extended a scholarship. Sun Belt stalwart Arkansas State joined the party this past weekend.

But his first offer came from right up the road on January 3rd, when Dana Dimel and the UTEP Miners extended an offer.

"It's my hometown school," says Cooper of UTEP. "I'm glad they offered. I respect them a lot for that. I love UTEP too, so I gotta show them all the love."

Division-I talent runs in Jeremiah’s blood. His older brother Tristan just wrapped a steady career at Arizona, after starring at Andress himself.

““He teaches me a lot of techniques, fundamentals. A lot of people don’t get that because he learned all that at a high level," says Jeremiah of his older brother, who now sells real estate in the El Paso area.

"For him to teach me that, man, I’m grateful for that."

Should Jeremiah stay close to home, his brother will have a front row seat.

But for now, Jeremiah still has unfinished business at Andress with his sight set on a breakthrough 2021.

"Getting stronger, faster, getting bigger. The grind never stops."

Cooper told ABC-7's Nate Ryan that in addition to his current offers, he's also hearing from Rice, TCU, Syracuse, and Louisiana-Lafayette.