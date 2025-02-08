Bowie High School district champions for the first time in 23 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Bowie High School Varsity Girls’ Basketball team wrapped up their regular season undefeated with an 8-0 record in district play and collected the 1-4A title. In their last game against Young Women's Steam Research & Preparatory Academy the Lady Bears won 51-10.

Head Coach, Antonio Torres says the ladies deserve this win after a season of giving 110% every game. "It feels good to see over the years, all the hard work, all the players that have gone through the Bowie program, in all sports, but specifically in, women's sports." Torres said.

As a former Bowie student himself, Torres says he always knew he wanted to come back to his alma mater. He's proud to have worked alongside the girls for the last 5 years and be there for this historic moment.