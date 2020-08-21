Locomotive FC to host fans at next home match for first time in Covid-19 era

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - For the first time this season, El Paso Locomotive FC will be playing in front of fans.

Loocomotive FC announced Friday that its next home match vs. Real Monarchs on August 29 will be played at 11% capacity at Southwest University Park.

An estimated 800 fans will be able to enter the stadium, but they must adhere to following protocols:

* Masks are required at all times – no exceptions.

* Covid-19 screening prior to entering the stadium.

* 12-foot social distancing.

* Hand sanitizing stations located throughout Southwest University Park as well as new and more extensive in-game sanitation protocols.

Tickets to home matches will be first made available to season ticket holders, followed by those on the team's ticket waiting list.

The August 29 match vs. Monarchs begins at 7:30 p.m., and will be televised locally on the El Paso Las Cruces CW.