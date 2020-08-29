Locomotive FC treat fans, score 2-1 win over Monarchs

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - Fans of El Paso Locomotive FC were treated to a show in their return to Southwest University Park, though it probably had a little more drama than expected.

Bryam Rebellon's incredible goal in the 86th minute was difference maker, as El Paso earned a much-needed three points in a 2-1 win over Real Monarchs.

The match was played at 11% capacity, marking the first time in the pandemic era that a live sporting event was played before fans.

After a scoreless first half, El Paso newcomer Brent Kallman broke the seal with a header goal in the 53rd minute. It was his first as a Locomotive since coming over on loan from MLS side Minnesota United.

Real Monarchs equalized in the 81st minute off a counter-attack strike from Kyle Coffee, quieting the crowd of 800-plus.

But Rebellon reignited the fans with a bending shot for the right side that found the net. Rebellon was hit by two defenders in the act of shooting, and was down on the field for several minutes before walking off under his own power.

El Paso gained ground on Pool Group C leader New Mexico United, who drew 1-1 at Colorado Springs Saturday night.

El Paso is on the road at Colorado Springs this Wednesday night at 7:30, before returning home to host New Mexico on September 5th.