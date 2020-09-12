El Paso Locomotive FC and youth soccer program host drive-up food bank

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas -- Soccer players and lovers united on Saturday morning to help feed those in need in the El Paso area.

The El Paso Locomotive FC and Alianza de Futbol for Alianza Contigo joined forces to to give dozens of cars food, household items, toys and diapers.

"For almost two decades we have been producing soccer events for the Latino community to help them live their dreams," said Brad Rothenberg of Alianza Contigo.

For the past sixteen years, Alianza de Futbol has helped youth soccer players break into professional ranks. This year, the organization shifted resources to collect and provide food to the local community.

"When things changed this year, we realized this community - our soccer community, was a bridge to the rest of the Hispanic community," Rothenberg said.