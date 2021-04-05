Locomotive FC sign 17-year old FC Barcelona Academy product

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - 17-year old Diego Luna isn't yet old enough to vote. But he is old enough to sign with El Paso Locomotive FC.

General Manager Andrew Forrest inked Luna to a professional contract Monday, making him the youngest player in the history of Locomotive FC.

Luna comes with legitimate hype, having been signed from the FC Barcelona Academy in Arizona.

FC Barcelona is of course one of the most prestigious professional soccer clubs in the world, competing in Spain's La Liga top-flight division.

“Diego is highly rated across the country and has been on the radar of many MLS teams,” said Locomotive FC Head Coach and Technical Director Mark Lowry.

“For him and his family to choose El Paso as his home is a great feather in the cap for the Club. We believe we have the best environment to push Diego and develop him to reach his ceiling, which we believe is a very high one. The hard work begins now for Diego, and we look forward to going on this journey with him.”

Luna has been in the spotlight since his pre-teen years, having signed with the San Jose Earthquakes academy at the age of 12.

“It’s super enjoyable being here,” said Luna. “The special thing is that I had opportunities from other clubs, and it makes it that much more special. I could have picked other clubs, but I picked El Paso because of the environment, the staff, the way they play. There was something about El Paso – from the club to the staff. The environment spoke to me and I wouldn’t want it any other way, to be honest.”

He will wear #15 with Locomotive FC.