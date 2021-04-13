El Paso Locomotive extend partnership with KVIA as official local TV partner

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive has extended its relationship with KVIA as the official local TV partner of Locomotive FC through the 2021 USL Championship season, the club announced Tuesday. The 2021 season marks the third year of the partnership between Locomotive and KVIA, with a minimum of eight Saturday home games being broadcast on El Paso – Las Cruces CW.

“We are thrilled to continue our broadcast partnership with KVIA/CW,” stated Alan Ledford, President of MountainStar Sports Group. “For those unable to cheer on Locomotive in person at Southwest University Park, this relationship provides our growing fan base with a great option to watch their team compete live.”

The continued partnership will see at least eight Locomotive Saturday home matches broadcasted live across the Borderland region on El Paso – Las Cruces CW channels 13 (Spectrum), 388 (Comcast), 8 (DirecTV), 17 (Dish), 19 (AT&T). The El Paso – Las Cruces CW is available to everyone in the El Paso and Las Cruces region in High Definition on 7.2 over the air.

“KVIA is honored to provide the entire Borderland viewing market the chance to watch Locomotive games on the El Paso - Las Cruces CW again this season. For the premiere HD viewing experience, we encourage viewers to tune to the over-the-air 7.2 signal available to all,” said Kevin Lovell, General Manager of KVIA.

The extended relationship builds upon the successful partnership between Locomotive and KVIA. In the inaugural 2019 season, El Paso – Las Cruces CW broadcast 12 Locomotive games in addition to the Western Conference Final appearance in Salt Lake City. That partnership continued into the condensed 2020 second season with 11 games broadcast including the team’s second consecutive Western Conference final appearance.

The 2021 broadcasts will see the return of Duke Keith as the play-by-play voice for a third year, bringing with him a wealth of broadcast experience and Locomotive knowledge.

See below for the tentative full list of 2021 televised matches:

Saturday, May 8; 7:30 p.m. MT – New Mexico United

Saturday, May 22; 7:30 p.m. MT – Rio Grande Valley FC

Saturday, June 12; 7:30 p.m. MT – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday, July 3; 7:30 p.m. MT – New Mexico United

Saturday, July 17; 7:30 p.m. MT – Las Vegas Lights FC

Saturday, July 31; 7:30 p.m. MT – Real Monarchs SLC

Saturday, August 7; 7:30 p.m. MT – Austin Bold FC

Saturday, August 21; 7:30 p.m. MT – Rio Grande Valley FC

Join El Paso Locomotive FC when it returns to action for its third season in the USL Championship on May 8, 2021 against New Mexico United at Southwest University Park. Sign up to the Locomotive ticket waiting list to receive priority in purchasing individual game tickets or lock in your seats for the 2021 season by visiting eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling/texting 915-235-GOAL.