Two Solignac goals power Locomotive win; keep El Paso atop USL tables

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - Real Monarchs surprised everyone when they took a 1-0 lead over El Paso in the opening twenty minutes Saturday night. For a team at the bottom of the standings playing at a team that hasn't lost at home in over a year, they maybe even surprised themselves.

But when the match reached its conclusion, the storyline became Locomotive FC's domination by way of a 3-1 victory.

Luis Solignac scored two second half goals, in both the 68th and 81st minutes respectively, to extend El Paso's home winning streak to more than 365 days.

Charlie Wehan, brother of former New Mexico United striker and Locomotive FC killer Chris Wehan, opened the scoring with a deflected shot from the top of the circle in the 17th minute.

But Josue Aaron Gomez's own deflected shot, off a wonderful cross from Sebastian Velasquez, equalized the score before the halftime period.

In the second half, Locomotive FC played like the heavy favorite they were.

The substitute Solignac, who usually starts up top for Mark Lowry, proved to be the difference.

His first goal of the night was a result of perseverance, staying with his own blocked shot off a headed cross and finishing with a volley from point blank range.

Solignac's insurance goal in the 81st minute only added to his team leading tally.

NEXT UP: Locomotive FC host San Antonio this Wednesday night at 7:30pm MT at Southwest University Park.