Last second goal snaps Locomotive FC’s 10-match unbeaten streak

Locomotive FC

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two weeks after Locomotive FC defender Matt Bahner took his shirt off in celebration of a last second-goal, El Paso got a taste of their own medicine Saturday night in San Antonio.

Justin Dhillon scored a go-ahead goal in the 93rd minute to power San Antonio FC to 2-1 win over Locomotive FC, snapping El Paso's unbeaten streak.

The loss is El Paso's first since a 3-2 loss to Rio Grande Valley on June 30th.

San Antonio took the 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute off an El Paso turnover in their own half, when Marcus Epps curled a right-footed shot past El Paso goalkeeper Logan Ketterer.

El Paso equalized in the 2nd half off a set-piece corner kick, when Sebastian Velasquez's header was too hot to handle for San Antonio goalkeeper Matt Cardone. It was Velasquez's 2nd goal in as many matches.

But Dhillon's goal proved the difference, curling it past Ketterer to give San Antonio their 7th win of the season.

Despite the loss, El Paso remains in first place overall in USL Championship.

Next Up: Away at Orange County SC on Friday, September 3rd.