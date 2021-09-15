El Paso Locomotive FC take road point from scoreless draw with Switchbacks FC

Locomotive FC

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - El Paso Locomotive FC (13-2-7, 46 points) split the points with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a scoreless draw at Weidner Field on Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer earned his sixth clean sheet of the season for the club’s tenth.

It was a game of capitalizing on passes and use of possession through the first half, Locomotive and Switchbacks FC nearly split the possession evenly.

Locomotive decisively made the most of their control, as the front pairing of forwards Lucho Solignac and Aaron Gomez and midfielder Diego Luna behind creatively passed around the defensive line for Switchbacks, forcing Colorado Springs ‘keeper Sean Melvin into making big saves.

On the other end, Switchbacks were left wanting without a proper shot on goal thanks to the work of the number one defensive makeup in the Western Conference.

As the game opened up, Switchbacks began to test Ketterer, who came up with a world-class save in the 61st minute to parry the ball out of play.

The defensive play of Locomotive FC staved off the aggressive Switchbacks offense, providing few more chances for El Paso that could not be kept on frame.

By the end of the 90 minutes, the immoveable object of Locomotive deadlocked with the unstoppable force of Switchbacks FC, leading to a scoreless draw to earn a road point.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive continues a two-game road stretch by taking on Austin Bold for a Copa Tejas showdown on Wednesday, September 22. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT from Bold Stadium in Austin, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

NOTES:

- El Paso Locomotive FC earned its 10th clean sheet of the season, holding off the most clinical attack in the league from Switchbacks FC.

- El Paso Locomotive still remains undefeated in the all-time series against Colorado Springs, with the draw moving the record to 4-0-4 in favor of the Sun City club.

- The draw keeps a nine point gap between Locomotive FC and Switchbacks FC at the top of the Mountain Division table.

- Defender Ricardo Zacarias made his return to the pitch, earning minutes for the first time since the 0-0 draw against New Mexico United on July 24.