El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 3-1 on the Road to Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC recorded its first loss in over a month on Saturday evening, falling 3-1 on the road to Indy Eleven.

Indy showcased its danger early on, picking up the lead in the 12'. Indy would then continue to threaten on goal, but El Paso goalkeeper Jahmali Waite would come up big with a diving save in the 32' to keep things tight heading into halftime. Indy would then return from the break firing on all cylinders, scoring twice unanswered in the second half to secure a three-goal lead.

Despite best efforts throughout the match, it was not until the 83' that the Locos found their breakthrough with forward and Las Cruces native Ricardo Zacarias netting in his first goal of the season to give El Paso some hope heading into the final moments of the match.

However, the Indy defense tightened up to prevent a late El Paso comeback and ultimately secured their three points, ending Locomotive's three-match unbeaten shutout run.

El Paso must now shift focus to its home match next Saturday, September 21 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, with the Locos hoping to avenge their defeat from earlier this season.

NOTES

Ricardo Zacarias scored his first goal of the 2024 season, his sixth for the Locos since joining in 2021.

In his first match back from international duty, Jahmali Waite registered six (6) saves against Indy. That is the second-highest save total for the Jamaican international this season.

The Locos contested their first ever match at Indy Eleven, with the previous meetings between both sides having been played in El Paso.

FORECAST: 85ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: N/A

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Ricardo Zacarias 83'

IND – Romario Williams (Augustine Williams) 12', Maalique Foster (Jack Blake) 49', Elliot Collier (Douglas Martinez 77')

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Wahab Ackwei (Noah Dollenmayer 52'), Javier Nevarez, Lucas Stauffer (Miles Lyons 66'), Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo-C, Tumi Moshobane (Andy Cabrera 66'), Stiven Rivas (Ricardo Zacarias 66'), Joaquin Rivas (Bolu Akinyode 85')

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Emiliano Rodriguez

IND – (4-4-2) Hunter Sulte, Adrián Diz, Ben Ofeimu, Hayden White, Aedan Stanley, Aodhan Quinn-C (Cam Lindley 79'), Jack Blake (Elliot Collier 75') , Brem Soumaoro (Laurence Wootton 61'), Maalique Foster (Douglas Martinez 75'), Augustine Williams, Romario Williams (Sebastian Guenzatti 79')

Subs Not Used: Yannik Oettl, Josh O'Brien

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 63', Javier Nevarez (Yellow) 75', Miles Lyons (Yellow) 86', Robert Coronado (Yellow) 86', Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 88', Robert Coronado (Red) 90+3', Miles Lyons (Red) 90+4'

IND – Hayden White (Yellow) 58', Cam Lindley (Yellow) 90+6'

MATCH STATS: ELP | IND

GOALS: 1|3

ASSISTS: 0|3

POSSESSION: 63|37

SHOTS: 12|19

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|9

SAVES: 6|4

FOULS: 10|19

OFFSIDES: 1|1

CORNERS: 2|2

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, September 21 with kickoff on ESPN+ and KVIA.com – as well as the KVIA News App – set for 7 p.m. MT. Tickets can be purchased online now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.