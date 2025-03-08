El Paso Locomotive FC snag a draw in season opener against Colorado Springs Switchbacks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC fought back not once but twice to secure a 2-2 draw against the defending USL champions, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, in the home opener for their 2025 USL Championship season at Southwest University Park.

Late match heroics from Andy Cabrera helped the team capture a point to start the season for the first time since 2021. Amando Moreno opened the scoring for Los Locos for the second consecutive season.

The defending champions started fast as they converted a penalty two minutes into the match. Things were a bit physical through the first 45 minutes with five yellow cards being handed out, one by El Paso and four by the Switchbacks. Los Locos found some momentum before the break, though, as Moreno found the back of the net from the center of the box to even things up at 1-1.

The second half saw El Paso control possession early on and create several chances in the Switchbacks’ half. The visitors held firm, however, and managed to retake the lead off a deflection in the 74th minute. Los Locos continued to threaten in the closing minutes and finally broke through with an equalizer as Cabrera, who entered as a substitute, scored his first career Locomotive goal to salvage a point for the home side.

GAME NOTES

Defender Wahab Achwei made his Locomotive debut against his former club getting the start in defense.

Frank Daroma, Beto Avila and Alvaro Quezada each started in their Locomotive debuts while Bryan Romero, Gabi Torres and Daniel Carter all came in as second half substitutes in their first match with El Paso.

FORECAST: 48ºF, windy

ATTENDANCE: 5787

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Amando Moreno 43’, Andy Cabrera 92’

COS – Marco Micaletto 2′ (PEN), Jonas Fjeldberg 74’

LINEUPS

ELP – (5-2-3) Jahmali Waite, Arturo Ortiz-C, Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro (Bryan Romero 76’), Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 66’), Ricky Ruiz (Gabi Torres 66’), Frank Daroma, Robert Coronado, Beto Avila (Daniel Carter 85’), Amando Moreno, Tumi Moshobane (Andy Cabrera 76’)

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Kofi Twumasi, Raul Vazquez, Axel Valdivia

COS – (4-3-3) Christian Herrera, Markhus LaCroix, Matt Real, Matthew Mahoney, Akeem Ward, Zachary Zandi, Marco Micaletto (Stevie Echevarria 85’), Anthony Fontana (Jonas Fjeldberg 68’), Levonte Johnson (Charlie Adams 68’), Juan Tejada (Justin Dhillon 76’), Yosuke Hanya (Quenzi Huermann 68’)

Subs Not Used: Abraham Romero, Garven Metusala

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Alvaro Quezada (Yellow) 14’, Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 49’, Amando Moreno (Yellow) 84’

COS – Yosuke Hanya (Yellow) 30’, Akeem Ward (Yellow) 31’, Matthew Mahoney (Yellow) 36’, Matt Real (Yellow) 39’

MATCH STATS: ELP | COS

GOALS: 2|2

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 55|45

SHOTS: 17|5

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|2

SAVES: 1|2

FOULS: 17|18

OFFSIDES: 1|3

CORNERS: 3|1

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are back in action at Southwest University Park next weekend as they host Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+, El Paso-Las Cruces CW, and KVIA.com!