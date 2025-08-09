El Paso Locomotive FC Collect Road Point at Miami FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC earned their third consecutive defensive shutout to gather a point against Miami FC on Saturday evening at FIU Pitbull Stadium.

Locomotive controlled most of the first half and created some threatening chances but could not find the back of the net. Andy Cabrera left the match with an apparent injury in the 13th minute and was replaced by Christian Sorto.

The second half saw traffic go both ways with both teams pushing for a match winner. Jahmali Waite came up huge for Los Locos with a pair of clutch saves to keep the hosts off the scoresheet.

GAME NOTES

Tonight marks El Paso’s third consecutive defensive shutout, the longest stretch since a three-match run from August 17 to September 7, 2024.

FORECAST: 77ºF, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

N/A

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Palermo Ortiz-C, Alvaro Quezada, Gabi Torres (Robert Coronado 71’), Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno (Wahab Ackwei 90’+1’), Beto Avila, Andy Cabrera (Christian Sorto 13’, Emiliano Rodriguez 71’)

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz

MIA – (3-4-3) Bill Hamid, Nicolás Cardona, Felipe Rodríguez (César García 61’), Daltyn Knutson, Jonathan Ricketts, Francesco Celeste (Deian Verón 61’), Matías Romero, Allen Gavilanes (Michael Lawrence 84’), Sebastián Blanco (Tobías Zárate 36’), Cristian Vázquez (Lucas Melano 61’), Francisco Bonfiglio

Subs Not Used: Gerald Díaz, Felipe Rodriguez, Brandon Bent, Alexander Naranjo

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Alvaro Quezada (Yellow) 29’

MIA – Sebastián Blanco (Yellow) 24’, Nicolás Cardona (Yellow) 42’, Deian Verón (Yellow) 77’, Deian Verón (Red) 90’+6’

MATCH STATS: ELP | MIA

GOALS: 0|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 61|39

SHOTS: 8|8

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|2

SAVES: 2|4

FOULS: 15|18

OFFSIDES: 1|5

CORNERS: 5|1

