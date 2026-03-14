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Locomotive FC

El Paso Locomotive FC snag first win on the road over Monterey Bay FC, 3-0

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Updated
today at 11:17 PM
Published 11:08 PM

E PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Locomotive FC picked up its first win of the season in its first road game against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday.

In the first half, Alex Mendez scored on a free kick to give the Locomotive a 1-nil lead. In the second half, Rubio Rubin scored his third goal of the season and then assisted Armando Moreno to give the locos a 3-nil lead.

Up next, the Locomotive FC will face Laredo Heat in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup on Thursday, March 19 at 6:30p.m.

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Bea Martinez

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