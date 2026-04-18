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Locomotive FC

San Antonio hands El Paso Locomotive first loss in USL Championship

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Updated
today at 11:17 PM
Published 10:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC came up short 3-2 against San Antonio FC in a tough matchup, falling after a hard fought contest at Southwest University Park on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin scored his fifth goal of the season, collecting a goal before the close of the first half. In the second half, Beto Avila managed to score from deep for the equalizer.

San Antonio controlled stretches of the game and capitalized on key chances, handing the Locos its first loss of the season.

Despite the result, El Paso showed moments of fight and defensive effort but couldn't find the equalizer before the final whistle.

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Bea Martinez

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