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Locomotive FC

El Paso Locomotive FC collect win in USL Cup against Orange County SC

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Published 10:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Locomotive will advance to the second round of the USL Cup after picking up a 2-1 win over Orange County SC, the top team in the USL Western Conference on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro scored in the second half for the equalizer and to seal the deal, Robert Coronado scored in 78 minutes of play, leading the Locomotive to a 2-1 win.

Next up, the Locomotive FC will return home to welcome FC Tulsa on Wednesday, April 25th at 7p.m.

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Bea Martinez

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