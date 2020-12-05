NMSU men’s basketball cancels 2 games, pauses program after positive virus test

NMSU

SANTA CRUZ, California - The New Mexico State University men’s basketball team has canceled its next two games and paused team activities after one positive test within the program.

The Aggies’ non-conference games against Santa Clara on Saturday and at Cal Poly on Monday have been canceled. The pause follows a positive coronavirus test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Aggies’ program, which includes coaches, athletes and staff.

NMSU found out about the positive test late Friday night.

Members of the program have been getting tested three times per week since the start of November, and the entire program tested negative on Monday, Nov. 30.

NMSU won its first two games of the season and has tied the program record for consecutive wins at 21. That is the second longest streak in college basketball.

On Nov. 15, NMSU relocated from the state of New Mexico to begin its season. The Aggies set up shop at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix, where they have been living, practicing and taking classes.