New Mexico State thumped by FCS Tarleton State in spring opener

NMSU

EL PASO, Texas - All eyes in college football are on New Mexico State, as the Aggies are the lone FBS football team to play a spring season. Unfortunately, the spotlight may been a little bright yesterday as the Aggies underwhelmed in their spring opener.

Playing in their first game in 450 days, New Mexico State allowed 501 yards to the FCS Texans and fell 43-17 at the Sun Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

On the game's second play, Tarleton - who was playing in just its second game as a full-fledged NCAA Division I member - burned the Aggies on a 70-yard TD run by quarterback Cameron Burston.

Tarleton scored on another big play on their second drive, this time an 86-yard connection from Burston to Gabe Douglas.

The Aggies took the ensuing kickoff to the house on a 96-yard KO Return TD by Juwaun Price, but that proved to be biggest highlight of the afternoon for Doug Martin and company.

JUCO transfer QB Jonah Johnson, the presumed starter next fall, had a rough go in his first action as an Aggie.

Johnson finished with 187 yards through the air as well as a touchdown against three interceptions.

Martin said after the game that Freshman Weston Eget would see snaps in the Aggies' next game.

New Mexico State wraps up their spring season on March 7th at the Sun Bowl with a 3pm contest against Dixie State.