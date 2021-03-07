New Mexico State locks up #3 seed in WAC tournament with 68-56 win over Dixie State

NMSU

ST. GEORGE, Utah - With the number squarely on the mind of the New Mexico State Aggies Saturday night, they delivered at the right time.

Donnie Tillman finished with 22 points and six rebounds and the Aggies dismantled Dixie State 68-56 Saturday night, both earning a sweep of the Trail Blazers and locking up the #3 seed in this week's WAC Tournament.

The win is the Aggies' third in row, their longest win streak this season.

Three more consecutive victories at the Conference Tournament, and New Mexico State will be back in the NCAA Tournament.

In a year where finding consistent momentum has been tough for NMSU, they seem to have seized some at the right time.

The Aggies will play UT-Rio Grande Valley in the first round of the WAC Tournament this Thursday, a rematch of last Tuesday's 69-51 New Mexico State victory.

Should the Aggies win they would meet second-seeded Utah Valley in the semifinals. Those teams split their regular season series at El Paso's Eastwood High School, where NMSU played four home games.

Johnny McCants also had a big game Saturday night, pouring in 12 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

NMSU won both games against Dixie State by double digits, following a 76-66 victory Friday night.