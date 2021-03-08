New Mexico State caps spring football with 36-29 win over Dixie State

NMSU

EL PASO, Texas - One of the strangest, and shortest seasons in college football history is officially over.

Juwaun Price scored on a 13-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds to go to give New Mexico State a 36-29 win over Dixie State in their spring football finale at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX.

The win wraps up the Aggies' "spring preseason" with a record 1-1, following a 43-17 loss vs. Tarleton State in early February. The Aggies had pushed their fall season to the spring as a result of lack of schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Price was the game's top performer, rushing for 165 yards and piling up a grand total of 242 all-purpose yards in the win. The RS-Freshman's versatility surely reminded fans of previous Aggie dynamos Jason Huntley and Larry Rose III.

Aggies' Head Coach Martin has stressed the need of these two games to get reps for his players, and fans were teased by the play of RS-Freshman QB Weston Eget in the first half.

Eget, a Santa Clarita, CA native, played his game action with the Aggies in the 2nd quarter and showed great poise leading the offense.

He engineered two scoring drives, resulting in 10 points, and delivered a strike to Andre Badison for a 12-yard TD.

But on the negative, Eget remained on the ground after the throw grabbing his right ankle. He would have to be helped off the field and would not return.

Eget was seen on crutches in the second half.

JUCO transfer QB Jonah Johnson, who started game one against Tarleton State, came on in relief and ran for two touchdowns to keep pace with the Trail Blazers.

After throwing three interceptions vs. Tarleton State, Johnson did not turn the ball over vs. Dixie State.

RS-Sophomore Alex Escobar, not listed on the two-deep depth chart, served as a change-of-pace complement to Price in the backfield running for 81 yards.

After falling flat against Tarleton, it was an impressive recovery for the Aggies against Dixie State. Dixie State had beaten Tarleton State last week.

New Mexico State's attention will now turn to the Fall of 2021, when the Aggies will open Week 1 against UTEP at Aggie Memorial Stadium.