Teddy Allen’s 41-point outing latest storyline in New Mexico State win streak

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Teddy Allen scored 41 points last season as a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but it came in a game his team lost to Penn State.

So Allen's 41-point effort on Saturday against Abilene Christian probably feels a little better since it helped the Aggies beat Abilene Christian 77-63 on Saturday night.

"I love to play every game," said Allen after his historic effort. "I just feel lucky to be out there and have a chance to reach my goals and dreams."

The Phoenix, AZ native upped his team-leading scoring average to 18.6 points per game, and keyed the Aggies' to their 10th straight win.

During the win streak, the Aggies have road wins over rivals UTEP and New Mexico and Pac-12 Washington State. Not to mention, a 5-0 start to WAC play.

But Saturday night belonged to Allen.

"I ended up with a quick eight, ten or whatever, and it's just up from there," added Allen on the zone he was in on Saturday night. "It just happens sometimes."

Jabari Rice and Clayton Henry each added 10 on Saturday night, but Allen's 41-point effort marked the first time in 20 years that an Aggie had topped 40 points.

Head Coach Chris Jans wasn't even aware of Allen's point total!

"It wasn't like it was a huge explosion, at least for me," said Jans postgame. "He just kept going, he had nice little runs. He had 15 at half, and certainly in the second half he made some threes."

"Obviously Teddy really had it going tonight."

With the victory New Mexico State kept pace with Grand Canyon, who blew out Tarleton State on Saturday night, atop the WAC standings.

As it currently stands, New Mexico State and Grand Canyon are on pace for a collision course to determine the WAC leader on January 29th in Las Cruces.

Next: New Mexico State hits the road for Texas tilts against WAC newcomers. First, NMSu will play at Sam Houston on Thursday night (5:30 MT) followed by a road game at Stephen F. Austin on Saturday (1pm MT).