NM State Round Robin began Saturday, UNC were undefeated on day one

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Day one of the NM State round robin saw University of Northern Colorado, UTEP and NMSU all play two games.

The Bears and Miners were up first. The Miners outhit the Bears 11-7, but the extra-inning comeback fell short as Northern Colorado won the game, 7-6, with a walk-off home run in the eighth.

Next up it was the Miners and Aggies in the 51st Battle of I-10 NM State’s four home runs lifted the squad to a 12-3 [5] run-rule victory over UTEP.

Then in the final game the Aggies fell 6-4 to the Bears, who finished the day 2-0.

The tournament continues Sunday with UTEP playing the UNC at 9 a.m., then NMSU playing UNC again at 11.30 a.m. Then immediately following it will be the Miners and Aggies again.