NM State secure their first ever win in the postseason

LEXINGTON, KY (KVIA) -- It's taken 49 years, but the Aggies finally have their first win in the postseason after they defeated the University of Illinois Chicago 51-41 in the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitational.

It was a low scoring game that saw both teams combine to make just 32 shots, with Sylena Peterson leading all scorers with 19 points with 14 of those coming in the second half.

While the Aggies shot 42% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc it was their defense that won them the game. NM State forced 20 turnovers for the 14th time this season and held the Flames to just two made threes in the game.

NMSU led the flames for 38:22 of the entire contest, with their largest lead of 12 coming with 2:27 left in the third.

The win sees Coach Jody Adams take the Aggies to their first postseason win in program history.

NM State now moves into the winners bracket and will face Eastern Tennessee State tomorrow at 12:30 MT for a chance to go to the WBI Championship.