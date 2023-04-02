Aggie offense fires in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) – After dropping the first two games of the series, NM State baseball bounced back in a big way on Sunday against Sam Houston. Facing a 10-1 Bearkats team that leads the WAC, NM State put ten runs on the scoreboard to cap off a 10-6 win in Huntsville.



After back-to-back singles from Keith Jones II and Damone Hale to open the ballgame, Kevin Jimenez laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the duo into scoring position. Quickly, Nick Gore converted with a two-run single to put the Aggies on front early.



Just like Saturday's contest, the Bearkats brought the game back within a run to end the first. With a runner on third, Sam Houston lifted a sacrifice fly to Hale in center, plating a run. Darius Garcia escaped any further trouble in the frame as NM State went back to the plate with a 2-1 lead.



Jimenez delivered once again in the second inning with a two-run single to left field to plate Romeo Ballesteros and Jones II. Immediatley following the Jimenez knock, Gore decided he was not satisfied driving in two runs on the day and picked up a third RBI with a single to score Hale.



The senior second baseman was bound and determined to salvage a win in the series. Near the Space City, Jimenez was cleared for takeoff for the second straight day, launching his sixth home run of the season to left field. The long ball gave Jimenez four runs batter in on the day and matched his career-high.



Following seven runs batted in by Jimenez and Gore, the duo allowed Hunter Antillon to join in on the fun. The Aggies' catched picked up his first extra-base hit of the season, scoring Mitch Namie .



Down but not out, Sam Houston struck for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, a throwing error ended a inning-ending double play opportunity and allowed a run to score. Following the run, another NM State defensive miscue allowed three runs to score, all of which were unearned.



Looking to add some late insurance runs, the Aggie offense was once again clicking in the eighth inning. After singles from Hale and Jimenez, Christian Perez gave the Aggies a ten-spot in the scoring column with a two-run double. The effort marked just the second time this season that NM State has scored ten or more runs in a ballgame.



Perez's double elimanted a save situation but the Aggies still turned to Matthew Maloney in the eighth inning. Between Maloney and Noah Estrella , the NM State bullpen was lights out on Sunday afternoon. The duo combined to work 4.2 innings, allowing just one unearned run.



NM State will be back at home on Tuesday night to take on in-state rival New Mexico. Earlier this season, the Aggies blanked the Lobos 2-0 in Albuquerque.

*This article was written by NMSU Athletics Department

