Three former NMSU Men’s Basketball Players charged with multiple felony sex crimes

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After a more than six-month investigation, the New Mexico Attorney General's office has charged three former New Mexico State Men's Basketball players with multiple felony sex crimes, that's according to court documents.

The three players charged Thursday by the New Mexico Third District Court in Las Cruces are Kim Aiken Jr., Deshawndre Washington and Doctor Bradley. Aiken Jr. was charged with 11 felonies, while Bradley and Washington were charges with 13.

Aiken was charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual penetration (aided or abetted by another), five counts of false imprisonment, three counts of fourth degree criminal sexual contact (aided or abetted by another) and one count each of conspiracy to commit criminal sexual contact (aided or abetted by another) and false imprisonment - conspiracy.

Bradley and Washington were each charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual penetration (aided or abetted by another), five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of fourth degree criminal sexual contact (aided or abetted by another), and one count each of conspiracy to commit criminal sexual contact (aided or abetted by another) and false imprisonment – conspiracy.

“The indictment filed against three former student athletes at New Mexico State University should serve as an unambiguous signal to everyone in this state that hazing will not be tolerated at our educational institutions,” said Attorney General Raúl Torrez. “Players, coaches and administrators at every level are on notice that this type of violent conduct will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They should also be aware that while this action is an important first step in addressing this inexcusable behavior, our work in correcting the culture that allowed these crimes to occur is far from finished.”

None of the three players are at anyway involved with the NMSU Men's Basketball program or the school anymore, but according to an Attorney General spokesperson, the three players will be requested to attend the first hearing which has not been scheduled yet.

As reported by ABC-7 the Attorney General's office first started investigating for criminal charges back in April after the Doña Ana District Attorney Gerald Byers handed the case over. The criminal charges are part of a Grand Jury Indictment.

It's the first time criminal charges have been filed against anyone involved in the 2022-23 NMSU team but all three players have now had two lawsuits filed against them, one which settled for $8 million dollars the other is still ongoing, according to the Las Cruces Sun News. A Title IX investigation also found the three players responsible for sexual misconduct.

The sexual assault allegations within the program first came to light back in February when one player, now known as Deuce Benjamin, filed a police report against Bradley, Washington and Aiken Jr. Those allegations saw the program shutdown for the remainder of the season, then head coach Greg Heiar fired and now this season an entirely new coaching staff and team.

It was the second scandal to rock the NMSU program in a matter of months. Back on Nov.19th, 2022, then NMSU player Mike Peake shot and killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in self defense.

Doctor Bradley was added to the Nicholls State Men's Basketball team amid the sexual assault accusations against him, according to a report from the Nicholls Worth, he has now been suspended indefinitely from all team activities and will remain to be suspended while the investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile former head coach Greg Heiar is now the head coach at JUCO school Mineral Area College. Aiken Jr. and Washington are not playing college basketball this season.

ABC-7 has reached out to NMSU for comment and have not heard back.