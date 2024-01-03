Watch Live: NMSU introduce Tony Sanchez as the new head football coach

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Aggies ushered in a new era of football on Wednesday afternoon when they introduced Tony Sanchez as the 36th head coach in the Danny Villanueva Victory Club located on the third floor of the Fulton Athletic Center.

Sanchez will takeover for Jerry Kill who announced he was stepping down from the program because he wanted to spend more time with his family, despite being offered an unprecedented $1.1 million for his remaining four years.

Sanchez has spent the last two seasons as the wide receivers coach at NMSU. Prior to that he was the head coach at UNLV from 2015-2019 where he had a 20-40 overall record. He spent two years at New Mexico State as a player from 1994-95, in 1996 he became an assistant coach with the Aggies. From 1998 - 2014 he coached at high schools, including Organ Mountain, Irvin, California and Bishop Gorman where he won six straight championships.

"He's got a lot of energy, a lot of juice," Kill said. "He's a guy that is going work his butt off and you know he's capable of doing all the stuff I did. He's got that you know, he's not sixty-three let's put it that way, or sixty-two."

Unlike most coaches in NMSU history, Sanchez won't need to turn the program around but rather build off the most successful seasons in over 60 years - back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 1959-60 (they won the Quick Lane Bowl, he led them to their first ever win over an SEC team in program history and their first 10-win season since 1960.