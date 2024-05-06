Jeremy Cox leaving UTEP to become assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men's basketball program is losing its top assistant coach.

Monday, Oklahoma State announced the hiring of Jeremy Cox as the team's new assistant coach.

Cox will join the Cowboys coaching staff of newly appointed head coach, Steve Lutz.

Lutz was the head coach of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last season.

Western Kentucky was the team that defeated UTEP in the championship game of the Conference USA Tournament last season.

Cox has been with the Miners since the beginning of Joe Golding's tenure at UTEP in 2021.

He's spent three seasons at UTEP and was instrumental in turning around the UTEP men's basketball program.

Cox came to UTEP with 30 years of coaching experience, including nine seasons as a head coach, and an NJCAA National Championship trophy.

Prior to UTEP, Cox spent five seasons as an associate head coach at Stephen F. Austin.

Golding will now begin the process of finding another assistant coach to join his staff.

A staff that currently includes Earl Boykins and Bryen Spriggs.