Skip to Content
UTEP

Jeremy Cox leaving UTEP to become assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State

UTEP JEREMY COX PIC 1
Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
By
Updated
today at 9:19 PM
Published 9:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men's basketball program is losing its top assistant coach.

Monday, Oklahoma State announced the hiring of Jeremy Cox as the team's new assistant coach.

Cox will join the Cowboys coaching staff of newly appointed head coach, Steve Lutz.

Lutz was the head coach of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last season.

Western Kentucky was the team that defeated UTEP in the championship game of the Conference USA Tournament last season.

Cox has been with the Miners since the beginning of Joe Golding's tenure at UTEP in 2021.

He's spent three seasons at UTEP and was instrumental in turning around the UTEP men's basketball program.

Cox came to UTEP with 30 years of coaching experience, including nine seasons as a head coach, and an NJCAA National Championship trophy.

Prior to UTEP, Cox spent five seasons as an associate head coach at Stephen F. Austin.

Golding will now begin the process of finding another assistant coach to join his staff.

A staff that currently includes Earl Boykins and Bryen Spriggs. 

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content