2024-25 Women’s Basketball Schedule Announced

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Head Coach Jody Adams and NM State Women’s Basketball released its 2024-25 schedule on Monday. The Aggies are entering their third season of the Adams era after a trip to the CUSA Tournament Semifinals in 2023-24. This fall, the Crimson & White will commence a 31-game regular season, starting with a trip to the Golden State to take on UC Irvine in the season opener on Monday, Nov. 4.

The Aggies will take on at least three Power Four opponents, including true road contests at Kansas State (Dec. 17) and Oklahoma (Dec. 29). Both the Wildcats and Sooners advanced to the Round of 32 in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Before those December contests, NM State will open the 2024 Gulf Coast Showcase with a representative from the Elite Eight a year ago; the Texas Longhorns. In addition to the 2024 Big 12 Champions, NM State joins a field of West Virginia, Butler, Boise State, Santa Clara, High Point and Illinois State. The eight-team event will follow a true tournament format, with each team playing once across three days, and a champion being declared on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Back home, the Aggies will square off against an old WAC foe - Utah Tech - in the regular-season home opener, before battling with UTSA in a rematch from last season. A pair of Division II opponents will visit the Pan American Center a month apart, as Western NM rolls into town on Nov. 20, and the Greyhounds of Eastern NM follow on Dec. 20.

Arguably the most notable non-conference installment is, of course, the annual Battle of I-25, which includes editions 86 and 87 all-time in the Rio Grande Rivalry. Once again, the Aggies will trek up to the Duke City for a battle with New Mexico on Friday, Dec. 6. Two days later, the Lobos will head south for a clash in the City of Crosses on Dec. 8, reinstating a two-game rivalry series in 2024-25. NM State took down its in-state foes by a score of 73-64 in a thrilling overtime win when the Lobos last came to town on Nov. 15, 2022.

Conference USA released its 2024-25 schedule back in July, unveiling a new, 18-game slate after the addition of Kennesaw State to the league. NM State will close out the regular season with a Senior Day contest against Sam Houston. The Aggies will then head to Huntsville, Ala., where CUSA is once again hosting both of its basketball championships. The tournament begins on March 11 and a champion will be crowned on March 15.

2024-25 NM State Women’s Basketball Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 27 [2:00 PM] - vs. Cameron University (Exhib.)

Monday, Nov. 4 [7:00 PM] - at UC Irvine (Irvine, Calif.)

Thursday, Nov. 7 [6:00 PM] - vs. Utah Tech

Thursday, Nov. 14 [5:30 PM] - vs. UTSA

Saturday, Nov. 16 [12:00 PM] - at Tarleton State (Stephenville, Texas)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 [6:00 PM] - Western New Mexico

Friday, Nov. 29 [5:30 PM] - Texas^ (Gulf Coast Showcase - Fort Meyers, Fla.)

Saturday, Nov. 30 [TBD] - TBD^ (Gulf Coast Showcase - Fort Meyers, Fla.)

Sunday, Dec. 1 [TBD] - TBD^ (Gulf Coast Showcase - Fort Meyers, Fla.)

Friday, Dec. 6 [7:00 PM] - at New Mexico (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Sunday, Dec. 8 [2:00 PM] - New Mexico

Tuesday, Dec. 17 [5:00 PM] - at Kansas State (Manhattan, Kan.)

Friday, Dec. 20 [2:00 PM] - Eastern New Mexico

Sunday, Dec. 29 [TBD] - at Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Thursday, Jan. 2 [5:30 PM] - at Sam Houston (Huntsville, Texas)*

Saturday, Jan. 4 [1:00 PM] - at LA Tech (Ruston, La.)*

Saturday, Jan. 11 [2:00 PM] - vs. UTEP*

Thursday, Jan. 16 [6:00 PM] - vs. FIU*

Saturday, Jan. 18 [2:00 PM] - vs. Liberty*

Thursday, Jan. 23 [5:00 PM] - at Kennesaw State (Kennesaw, Ga.)*

Saturday, Jan. 25 [12:30 PM] at Jax State (Jacksonville, Ala.)*

Thursday, Jan. 30 [6:00 PM] - vs. Middle Tennessee*

Saturday, Feb. 1 [2:00 PM] - vs. Western Kentucky*

Saturday, Feb. 8 [2:00 PM] - at UTEP (El Paso, Texas)*

Thursday, Feb. 13 [5:00 PM] - at Liberty (Lynchburg, Va.)*

Saturday, Feb. 15 [11:00 AM] - at FIU (Miami, Fla.)*

Thursday, Feb. 20 [6:00 PM] - vs. Jax State*

Saturday, Feb. 22 [2:00 PM] - vs. Kennesaw State*

Thursday, Feb. 27 [TBD] - at Middle Tennessee (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)*

Saturday, March 1 [1:00 PM] - at Western Kentucky (Bowling Green, Ky.)*

Thursday, March 6 [6:00 PM] - vs. Louisiana Tech*

Saturday, March 8 [2:00 PM] - vs. Sam Houston*

2025 Conference USA Championship - Tuesday, March 11 - Saturday, March 15 (Huntsville, Ala.)

Home games in BOLD

* - Conference USA game

