Report: Former NMSU basketball player takes plea deal, will testify against teammates

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A former NMSU basketball player takes a plea deal and will testify against his former teammates.

According to new reporting by the Las Cruces Sun News, Doctor Bradley agreed to a plea deal for two counts of disorderly conduct.

He originally pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts, including five counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and five counts of false imprisonment.

The Las Cruces Sun News reports that Bradley's trial was scheduled to begin February 10, 2025, alongside fellow former teammates Kim Aiken Jr. and Deshawndre Washington, but he will now testify against both as part of his plea deal.

Bradley pleaded guilty to two counts that carry a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail, but prosecutors and Bradley's defense team have agreed his initial sentencing will only carry probation.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 4, 2025.