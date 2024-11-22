Skip to Content
NMSU’s Pistol Pete gets engaged to cheerleader

Published 11:49 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Pistol Pete is engaged! The man who represents NMSU's mascot is set to tie the knot with a fellow Aggie.

NMSU posted the happy news to its official Facebook page this week, along with photos of Pete with his cheerleader fiancé.

In the engagement photos, Pistol Pete is wearing his full mascot attire, while his intended wears her NMSU cheerleader uniform, pompoms in hand.

"We couldn't be more excited for the happy couple," the university posted Wednesday. "Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter, and Aggie pride."

