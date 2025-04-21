Skip to Content
Former NMSU star running back Seth McGowan commits to Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former NMSU star running back Seth McGowan commits to Kentucky, three days after entering the transfer portal.

Last season with the Aggies, McGowan rushed for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He was a huge asset for NMSU's offense. McGowan heads to Kentucky joining his former teammate OL Shiyazh Pete, who transferred to Kentucky after four seasons with the Aggies.

McGowan becomes a Wildcat with one year of eligibility left.

