Aggies Return Home to Face Missouri State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- After making the longest road trip of the season to Delaware, NM State returned to Las Cruces with its first road victory of the year, doing so in emphatic fashion. The Aggies now turn their attention back home, opening a three-game homestand with their second matchup of the season against Missouri State.

NM State and Missouri State last met nearly three weeks ago, with the Bears earning an 89-82 win. Despite facing a 17-point first-half deficit, the Aggies battled back after the break and cut the margin to single digits before coming up short

IN CUSA

• Jemel Jones leads NM State at 16.0 points per game, ranking seventh in Conference USA, while also showcasing his efficiency. Jones ranks 10th in the league in field-goal percentage (42.2%) and fifth in free-throw percentage (82.1%).

• Jones is also a force on the defensive end, averaging a team-high 1.6 steals per game, which ranks fourth in CUSA.

• Julius Mims anchors the Aggies on the glass, averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, the third-highest mark in Conference USA.

• Anthony Wrzeszcz has been NM State’s top perimeter threat, leading the team with 34 made three-pointers, ranking 14th in CUSA.

THE PREVIOUS MATCHUP

• When the Aggies and Bears met nearly three weeks ago, NM State showed its resilience after falling behind early, battling back from a 17-point first-half deficit to make it a game down the stretch. Julius Mims led the charge with his best performance of the season, finishing with 22 points and 14 rebounds, shooting 69.2% from the field while recording his third double-double of the year.

• Jemel Jones provided a steady scoring presence, totaling 18 points in a bounce-back outing after being limited to four points at FIU. The performance marked the only time this season Jones has failed to reach double figures.

• NM State’s depth played a key role in shifting momentum, as the Aggies’ bench dominated with a 38-12 scoring advantage. The outing marked the fourth straight contest in which NM State received 38 or more points from its reserves.

• After halftime, NM State outscored Missouri State 41-36 and limited the Bears to 32.0 percent shooting over the final 20 minutes, nearly completing the comeback before ultimately falling 89-82.

BOOST FROM THE BENCH

• NM State continues to feature one of the deepest and most productive bench units in the nation as the Aggies rank 27th nationally in bench points per game, averaging 32.8 points per contest from their reserve unit.

• The Aggie bench features six players who have scored in double figures off the bench at least once this season.

OFFENSIVE SPARKS

• Anthony Wrzeszcz and Elijah Elliott have sparked the Aggies offensively over the past two games. Wrzeszcz is averaging 16 points per game during the stretch while shooting 63 percent from the field and 53 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down eight three-pointers.

• Elliott has matched the efficiency, averaging 13 points per game while shooting 55 percent from the field and 55 percent from three-point range over the same span.

• Jae’coby Osborne also made his presence felt this past week, nearly averaging a double-double with 8.0 points and 9.5 rebounds across the Liberty and Delaware contests.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION

• NM State continues to establish itself as one of the top defensive teams in Conference USA and nationally.

• The Aggies rank 25th in the country in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to just 39.6% shooting. NM State also sits 52nd nationally in three-point percentage defense, limiting opponents to 30.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

SCOUTING THE BEARS

• Missouri State enters Thursday’s matchup with a 10-8 overall record and a 4-3 mark in Conference USA play. The Bears are coming off a 79-55 home victory over UTEP at Great Southern Bank Arena.

• The Bears are led by head coach Cuonzo Martin, who is in his fifth season at the helm of the program.

• Missouri State features a balanced and efficient offensive attack, led by standout Keith Palek III, who paces the team in both scoring and rebounding at 18.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

• The Aggies will also have to contend with one of the nation’s most efficient scorers in Michael Osei-Bonsu. The forward is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and currently ranks 37th nationally in field goal percentage at 59.4%.

