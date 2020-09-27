Wilson rallies Seahawks past Cowboys 38-31

Texas Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns without an interception as the Seattle Seahawks edged the Dallas Cowboys 38-31.

Dallas rallied from a 15-point deficit to take a 31-30 lead on Greg Zuerlein’s 42-yard field goal with 4:03 left. Seattle pulled back ahead on Wilson’s 29-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 1:47 remaining.

The Cowboys drove to the Seattle 22 in the final minute, but Ryan Neal made an interception in the end zone with six seconds left to seal the game.