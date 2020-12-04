Caught on video: Texas high school football player body slams referee who ejected him from game

Texas Sports

EDINBURG, Texas -- 2020 has made us realize how much we take for granted the great game of football.

The atmosphere, the competition, and through it all the sportsmanship.

But Thursday night at a high school game in the Rio Grande Valley, all of that was put to disgrace as Edinburg took on Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron was ejected by the officials for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

But after the ejection, Duron charges the field in a rage and body slams the head referee to the turf. He had to be restrained by a coach.

The referee was down on the field for several minutes before getting up on his own power.

Duron would leave the stadium escorted by police.

Not a good look for Texas high school football.