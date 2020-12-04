Caught on video: Texas high school football player body slams referee who ejected him from game
EDINBURG, Texas -- 2020 has made us realize how much we take for granted the great game of football.
The atmosphere, the competition, and through it all the sportsmanship.
But Thursday night at a high school game in the Rio Grande Valley, all of that was put to disgrace as Edinburg took on Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.
Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron was ejected by the officials for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
But after the ejection, Duron charges the field in a rage and body slams the head referee to the turf. He had to be restrained by a coach.
The referee was down on the field for several minutes before getting up on his own power.
Duron would leave the stadium escorted by police.
Not a good look for Texas high school football.
