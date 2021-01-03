El Paso native with UTEP & NMSU ties is hired as Boise State Athletic Director

Texas Sports

BOISE, Idaho - In what turned out to be good news for sports fans in El Paso and Las Cruces, Boise State hired Jeremiah Dickey as their next Athletic Director on Saturday.

Dickey is an El Paso native, having graduated from Franklin High School, and goes to Boise State after serving as Baylor University's Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics

Dickey also spent time working in UTEP's athletic department from 2003-2006, most notably serving as the Miners' Assistant Director for Athletics Development.

However, Dickey's hire may come as more exciting to New Mexico State fans than UTEP.

NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia had seen his name linked to the open position in the past week, after seeing great success shaping his alma mater's program in Las Cruces.

But Boise State opted to go in the direction of Dickey, who also served as Deputy Athletics Director at the University of Houston prior to Baylor.

"I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead Bronco Athletics," said Dickey, per release. "There is no question the Boise State national brand resonates at the highest levels in college athletics. The successes surrounding all of Bronco Athletics are well known.

One of Dickey's first priorities will be to hire a new Head Football Coach, after former coach Bryan Harsin left for the same position at Auburn last week.

Boise State's football program is one of the most successful of the modern era, boasting a 12-7 bowl record since 1999 including three wins in the Fiesta Bowl.

Of note, Dickey was instrumental in football coach Tom Herman's hire at Houston in 2014.

Herman was fired Saturday by the University of Texas after four seasons as their head coach.