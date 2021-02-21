Who is El Paso’s Best Hitter? Decker, Beimel Elite to host one-day tournament

Texas Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Think you could fall in the category of best baseball hitter in El Paso? Now is your chance!

Former El Paso Chihuahuas and MLB OF Cody Decker and local training facility Beimel Elite Atheltics are hosting a one-day bracket style tournament at the Beimel Elite Facility Sunday.

Through state-of-the-art training tool HitTrax, teams of three play simulated games against other hitters to see who comes out on top as the Borderland's Best Hitters.

Registration is ages 14 and up and is open to anyone, with the competition starting at 1pm Sunday at Beimel Elite Athletics located at 6801 Commerce Blvd W (Unit 7B).

The winning team will receive a bundle of baseball bats from local bat-maker Powerbull, who supply numerous big-league players.

To register, call 915-7812299.