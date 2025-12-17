RAM boom raises device prices

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- RAM is getting more expensive as AI data centers buy up memory.

Companies are shifting memory production from devices like computers to power AI workloads.

This reduced supply for consumers may push prices higher for devices such as PCs.

Big AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta and Google's data centers need fast memory, this increasing demand.

Some memory kits have already become pricier in a short time.

Stores are passing on these rising costs to shoppers, with many now opting to buy pre-built PCs.

If demand stays high, experts says prices could do the same.

The overall impact on consumer prices will depend on how quickly memory makes can boost supply.