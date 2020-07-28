Community Champions: NABC Honors Five Miners for Outstanding Academic Achievement

UTEP

El Paso, TX - The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court on Wednesday, as Ountae Campbell, Gilles Dekoninck, Isaiah Rhyanes, Tydus Verhoeven and Eric Vila were recognized for their hard work on the court and in the classroom.

Campbell, Dekoninck, Rhyanes, Verhoeven and Vila each displayed a cumulative 3.2 GPA or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Campbell (multidisciplinary studies) and Rhyanes (multidisciplinary studies) recently earned their degrees from The University of Texas at El Paso.

Rhyanes received his diploma in Dec. 2019 and is currently working towards a Masters in Leadership Studies.

Campbell received his diploma following the 2020 Spring Semester. Dekoninck (multidisciplinary studies) and Verhoeven (anthropology) will begin their junior seasons during the 2020-21 academic year, while Vila (multidisciplinary studies) will be a senior heading into the new campaign.

The NABC Honors Court is another academic achievement added to the five Miners’ resumes, as each were named to the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll on May 7.

Campbell was also honored as a C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medalist (3.75 GPA or higher) on May 8.