UTEP planning to allow fans for home football games this fall

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- Not only is UTEP going forward with playing football this fall, they are also planning to allow fans at home games.

On a video call with local media Thursday afternoon, UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter confirmed that the school is fully intending on having fans at the Sun Bowl.

"We are planning on having fans in our home oepener," states Senter. "Whether that's September 5th, sometime later on, but yes we are."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has mandated that teams can only hold events up to 50% capacity.

Senter says that when employing Sun Bowl seating under that threshold, the stadium capacity falls somewhere in between 12,000 to 15,000.

'That's a challenge for anybody in college football today because you need the revenue of people buying tickets and attending the games to pay for the enterprise," says Senter.

Senter also added that fans would need to be adhering to requirements should they attend.

Expect face coverings to be necessary, as well as entering the stadium while 6-feet apart, and queuing lines for concessions and restrooms.

While hosting fans inside the stadium, UTEP will also be mandating rules for tailgating.

For parking, Senter says they're looking at cars in every other space.

"Most likely the rules will be associated with maintaining your family unit," says Senter of potential tailgates.

"So large gatherings beyond your two, three, four, five people in your family would not be allowed."

Fans will however be able to utilize the newly renovated GECU terrace, part of a $15 million renovation projected to be completed by the home opener.

"We're planning on the facility being ready and open and us having fans in there who have purchased their suites, boxes, and club seats," he said.

Game tickets are available for purchase by calling the ticket office, UTEP said.