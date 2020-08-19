UTEP announces dates and times for 2020 “UTEP Football With Dana Dimel” radio show

UTEP

El Paso, TEXAS - The “UTEP Football With Dana Dimel” Radio Show returns for the 2020 season!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will not be produced on-location this year but fans can catch every minute on the Miners’ flagship radio station, 600 ESPN El Paso.

Each week leading up to and during the season, coach Dimel will share the latest news of UTEP Football with “Voice of the Miners” Jon Teicher, while recapping previous games and previewing matchups against upcoming opponents.

Fans can call in their questions to show by dialing (915) 880-KROD (5763). Or, they can send questions to Jon Teicher (@UTEPMinerVoice) via Twitter.

The season premiere is slated for next Wednesday (Aug. 26).

Shows will primarily be on Wednesday nights with two exceptions – Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Tuesday, Nov. 24.

There will be no show the week of Sept. 28, since the Miners have a bye week and will not play on Oct. 3.

All shows are from 6-7 p.m. and can be heard on 600 ESPN El Paso. Fans can also listen to the show on https://krod.com.

2020 “UTEP Football With Dana Dimel” Radio Show Dates:



Wednesday, August 26

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday, September 9

Wednesday, September 16

Wednesday, September 23

Wednesday, October 7

Wednesday, October 14

Wednesday, October 21

Wednesday, October 28

Tuesday, November 3

Wednesday, November 11

Wednesday, November 18

Tuesday November 24

