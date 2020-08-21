UTEP adds home football games with Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - After weeks of opponents falling off of UTEP's 2020 football schedule, the Miners on Friday have filled some of those voids agreeing to home football games with FCS opponent Stephen F. Austin on Sep. 5 and Abilene Christian on Sep. 19.

Both games will kickoff at 7 p.m. at the Sun Bowl. The additions bring the Miners' schedule to 11 games.

UTEP says that they will announce a road contest as their 12th game at a later date.

“With the loss of three opponents on our 2020 schedule, we worked furiously to rebuild a complete, 12-game slate,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said.

“I would like to thank my counterparts at Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian, Ryan Ivey and Allen Ward, for working with us on such short notice," Senter said. "We’re looking forward to the match-ups against the Lumberjacks and the Wildcats, and we can’t wait to welcome back our fans to the newly renovated Sun Bowl.”

UTEP had been previously scheduled to open against Texas in Austin on September 12th, but now will get a tuneup game against the Lumberjacks of the Southland Conference. Stephen F. Austin finished 3-9 in 2019.

Abilene Christian could present a bigger challenge for the Miners, who could start either Midland Lee product Sema'J Davis or University of Iowa transfer Peyton Mansell at quarterback. The Wildcats went 5-7 in 2019.

UTEP has been practicing for a week since being cleared by team health staff, but Coach Dana Dimel has been preparing for a Sept. 5 start date.

“We’re excited about opening our season in a couple of short weeks against SFA,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “Our team is working hard to prepare and we’re glad to have six home games once again. After five months without any college sports, our guys are excited to return to the field and I’m sure our fans share their enthusiasm. UTEP football is back!”

UTEP has announced that the Sun Bowl will be at 18 percent capacity for home games with no tailgating permitted.