UTEP football coach Dana Dimel speaks with ABC-7 as season opener nears

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It will be a season unlike any other for the UTEP football team, but at least it's a season of football.

Saturday, the UTEP Miners kickoff the season against Stephen F. Austin at the Sun Bowl.

UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel spoke with ABC-7 in a exclusive interview.

ABC-7 is the official home of the UTEP Miners.

Every Tuesday until the end of the season, ABC-7 will be sitting down with Coach Dimel for a preview of the game ahead.

The segment is sponsored by Speaking Rock.

Looking ahead to this Saturday's opening day kickoff against the Lumberjacks, Coach Dimel says the preparation for the season has been unique to say the least.

"You know, it's just such an unusual off season. We never thought it would come," Dimel said. "Normally we're at practice number 23 or 24 and here we're at practice 15. So as you know, I'm just sitting here, anxious to get the game started but knowing we have so much work to do yet as well."

UTEP kicks off the season Saturday, September 5th at 7 p.m. over at the Sun Bowl.

Tickets for the game are on sale now.