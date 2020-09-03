Jon Teicher enters 40th season as UTEP’s play-by-play broadcaster

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- Voices in sports span lifetimes.

From Don Haskins to Rodney Terry, Bob Stull to Dana Dimel, Jon Teicher has been there every step of the way, albeit in a difference capacity.

As the "Voice of the Miners" Teicher enters his 40th season as UTEP's play-by-play broadcaster.

UTEP fans have heard the voice of Jon Teicher for 4 decades.

As he gets ready for this Saturday's football opener, his preparation remains constant.

"I still enjoy the process," Teicher said. "For me, I love game day, but the process of getting to game day is really enjoyable as well."

As Teicher's old notes will indicate, it's easier to take notes nowadays then when he first started in 1981.

"It's easy with the personal computers, the PCs and such, but back then we wrote everything out in longhand on the legal papers," Teicher said. "Now they kind of look like historical documents, it almost looks like parchment paper. It's hard to throw something like away."

Forty years on the microphone, Teicher has called hundreds of UTEP game, but a few stick out down memory lane.

"Basketball you have to go back to the 1992 NCAA Tournament, UTEP was a heavy underdog against the Kansas Jayhawks," Teicher said.

The Miners would end up pulling off the upset.

"At that time we used to do a postgame talk show, and that afternoon into the evening we took phone calls for 7 consecutive hours," Teicher said.

It's an incredible milestone Teicher will reach on Saturday, but if you ask him, the only matter at hand is the one of the field.

"Once the mic is hot, once you hit the air, all of that is forgotten and you're just focused on what you're doing," Teicher said.