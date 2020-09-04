What you need to know if you’re attending UTEP’s football opener

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- Football is back in the Borderland.

The UTEP Miners kick off their home opener against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at 7 p.m. amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only 8,600 fans will be allowed inside the Sun Bowl Stadium, which seats up to 50,000.

Fans will be asked to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and face masks are required.

There are no general admission seats. Fans will have assigned seating and will be asked to stay in their seats during the game, unless they plan on using the restroom or buying concessions. Ushers will be walking around making sure everyone is socially distanced.

Parking lots will be open 3 hours before kickoff, but no tailgating is allowed.

UTEP is also implementing a new clear bag policy and mobile ticking.

“At the end of the day, we can have all the best protocols in the world. I think we're going to be right up there with everyone else thats doing this," said UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter. "But at the end of the day, we really need folks to take seriously what the guidelines are.”

The complete list of guidelines for fans are listed below: