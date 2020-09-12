UTEP faces uphill battle at #14 Texas, trailing 45-3 at half

UTEP

AUSTIN, Texas -- UTEP knew it was in for a tall task at #14 Texas tonight, and that was evidently clear from the game's opening snap.

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger hit Joshua Moore on a quick slant, and Moore went 78 yards to the end zone for a touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage.

Texas piled on touchdowns on their next two possessions en route to a 45-3 halftime lead.

Tackling was an issue defensively for the Miners as Texas amassed 498 yards of offense in the first half alone.

Ehlinger is enjoying a career night, having passed for a career high five touchdowns already.

UTEP's points came on a 47-yard field goal from Gavin Baechle, a career long for the junior kicker.

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin is at 25% capacity.

In order for students to attend, they had to be tested 24 hours prior to kickoff.

The Miners (1-0) closed before the game as 44-point underdogs against the heavily favored Longhorns (0-0).