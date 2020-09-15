With Texas in rear view mirror, Dana Dimel looks ahead to Abilene Christian

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Following UTEP's loss against the Texas Longhorns, the Miners now turn their attention to Abilene Christian.

It will mark the second time this season that the Miners will face an FCS opponent out of the Southland Conference.

UTEP will enter the game with a record of 1-1, while the Wildcats enter the contest with a clean slate, as it will be their first game of the season.

Even though the Miners came away from Texas with a 59-3 thrashing, Saturday at the Sun Bowl will be a chance to get back on track.

Coach Dimel expects a better showing from his squad on both sides of the ball.

"We tried to throw it a lot against Texas you know and that was something that we tried to do a lot of to develop our passing game," Dimel said. "This weekend we wanna try to open it up and try to start fast. That's the big thing. We need to start fast, start quick, create some big plays, both sides of the football, in this football game."

Kickoff for UTEP's game against Abilene Christian is Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.