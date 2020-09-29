UTEP volleyball forges ahead with scrimmages as preparation for Spring season continues

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Even though the volleyball season doesn't officially begin until the Spring, the UTEP volleyball team isn't taking any time off.

The Miners are forging ahead with scrimmages this Fall as they prepare for a season they hope will begin in 2021.

So far UTEP has played two scrimmages against Texas State.

The Miners split the two game series with the Bobcats, a team that won the Sunbelt Conference last season and made the NCAA tournament.

It's a good victory for the Miners to have under their belt, and one that will end up counting toward their overall record due to a change from the NCAA.

"Currently we're actually one and one on the year and have a win over a top 50 opponent in Texas State," UTEP head volleyball coach Ben Wallis said. "So it's all kind of crazy and doesn't really sound like it makes a lot of sense, but all I know is we have a great win over a good opponent and our loss in five sets still looks good to the rest of the world cause it's a good opponent that we almost got two wins off of."

The Miners will next hit the road to take on Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, October 3rd.